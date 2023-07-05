A 15-year-old boy was arrested and is facing charges of attempted murder after a stabbing last month in Twentynine Palms, authorities announced Wednesday.

The incident occurred on June 14 at around 11:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Desert Queen Avenue, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to the scene on reports of a stabbing and located a 15-year-old male victim suffering from a large stab wound to his upper chest. The teen was later rushed to the Desert Regional Medical Center for medical treatment and no further information was provided on his condition.

The suspect in the stabbing had already fled the area by the time deputies arrived.

An investigation into the stabbing eventually led to the identification of another juvenile teen from Twentynine Palms.

“On Jul 4, 2023, at approximately 4:45 p.m., the Morongo Basin Detective Bureau contacted the suspect at his residence in Twentynine Palms and placed him under arrest,” the release stated.

The teen was booked into Central Juvenile Hall and charged with attempted murder. Authorities did not provide a motive for the stabbing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Deputy J. Merrell with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-475. Those wishing to remain anonymous can use the WeTip Hotline 800-782-7463 or online at WeTip.