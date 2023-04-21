The Ventura County Fentanyl and Overdose Crime Units (VCFOCUS) arrested a 15-year-old boy from Oxnard after he allegedly sold drugs to an undercover officer that he met through an online drug marketplace he was operating.

According to a release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, VCFOCUS investigators were looking into the death of a female that was possibly the result of a drug overdose on Feb. 10.

During the investigation, authorities identified a juvenile male suspect who was running an online drug marketplace on the Telegram social media app.

“This juvenile was selling alprazolam, psilocybin mushrooms and various marijuana products to numerous residents of Ventura County,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

On March 16, the juvenile agreed to sell an undercover agent alprazolam, better known by its brand name Xanax, and a search warrant was executed on the boy’s residence in Oxnard. During the search, detectives seized the amount of Farmapram that was going to be sold to the detective.

Farmapram is medication manufactured in Mexico containing alprazolam, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

Due to the boy’s age, he was arrested and released to his guardian. The case will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with more information can contact VCFOCUS investigators at 805-383-8700.