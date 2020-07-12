15-year-old girl fatally shot in Gardena; 2 minors sought as suspects

Guadalajara Meat Market located at 14114 S Vermont Ave. is seen in an undated photo from Google Maps street view.

Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old girl died Saturday after being shot in Gardena, officials said.

Police responded to a shooting around 12:15 p.m. at 14114 S. Vermont Ave. where a Guadalajara Meat Market is located, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers arrived to find that a 15-year-old girl had been shot. She was pronounced deceased, police said.

Police were looking for two suspects in the shooting — a girl between the ages of 12 and 15 and a boy between the ages of 10 and 12.

Information on the victim’s identity was not being released, pending notification to her family.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were available.