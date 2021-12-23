15-year-old girl in critical condition after drive-by shooting in South L.A. neighborhood

A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday evening in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported shortly before 6 p.m. near the intersection of East 41st Street and Ascot Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Borihan confirmed.

The incident was described as a drive-by shooting but no suspect or vehicle information was immediately available.

The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

The shooting is believed to be gang related but it was unclear if the victim was the intended target, Borihan said.

