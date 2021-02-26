15-year-old killed in San Bernardino shooting that left another boy injured

A 15-year-old boy was killed and another boy was injured in a San Bernardino shooting Thursday, police said.

The incident was reported about 7:25 p.m. along the 1300 block of North D Street, according to a San Bernardino Police Department news release.

Responding officers found two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A 15-year-old San Bernardino boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The other underage victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive, police said.

An investigation revealed the victims were walking in the area when a vehicle approached them.

“For unknown reasons, the driver opened fire at both victims, striking them multiple times,” the news release stated.

The driver had left the scene before police arrived.

No arrests have been made and police do not have a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can contact Detective W. Flesher at 909- 384-5655 or flesher_wi@sbcity.org, or Sgt. J. King at 909-384-5613 or king_ja@sbcity.org.