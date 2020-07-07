15-year-old killed, man wounded in exchange of gunfire in San Jacinto

A teen was dead and a man was wounded after the pair engaged in a gunbattle in San Jacinto over the holiday weekend, officials said Monday.

The gunfire was reported around 4 a.m. Sunday on the 700 block of Torino Avenue, in a small neighborhood surrounded by the Soboba Casino Resort, Riverside County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Responding deputies found 15-year-old Humberto Kolb of San Jacinto and Jaime Madrid, a 25-year-old Banning man, suffering from gunshots wounds. Both were hospitalized, authorities said.

Kolb succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while Madrid is expected to recover, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators determined the two were fighting, and the dispute escalated into them shooting each other. However, Madrid has not been taken into custody, deputies said.

“No arrests have been made at this time and there are no outstanding suspects,” the release states.

Homicide detectives could not immediately be reached for comment on whether Madrid would face arrest, or what his relationship to Kolb was.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Gonzales at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Atkinson at 951-791-3400.