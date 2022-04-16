A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Long Beach Friday night after he met up with his suspected killer to purchase a cell phone.

Long Beach police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Via Wanda around 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived on scene officers found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Despite first aid efforts by police, the boy was declared dead at the scene.

The boy has been identified as Joshua Simmons of Long Beach.

Investigators have determined that Simmons was in the area after arranging to purchase a cell phone from a person he met through an online marketplace app.

During the transaction, some type or altercation began which resulted in the boy being fatally shot.

Police were able to identify the person suspected of shooting the teen as Jose Bustamante Cardenas, 24, of Los Angeles.

Cardenas was arrested in Long Beach by detectives who also seized a firearm from his possession. He was booked into the Long Beach City Jail where he awaits charges for murder.

He is currently being held on a $2 million bail.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Long Beach police detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.