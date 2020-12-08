158 arrested at Palmdale ‘underground party’ that LASD describes as ‘superspreader’ event

Deputies who responded to a “massive underground party” in Palmdale arrested 158 people, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

An agency statement offered few details about when and where the arrests took place, but described the gathering as a “superspreader” event, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

“These types of parties typically involve drugs, alcohol, weapons, minors, and prostitution,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

The department planned to release more information at an 11 a.m. news conference Tuesday.

Last week, as a second stay-at-home order loomed in Southern California, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his deputies would continue to seek voluntary compliance, but hinted at additional “targeted enforcement on super-spreader events.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.