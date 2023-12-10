$15K in clothing stolen from shop in Calabasas

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects who stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a retail clothing and shoe store in Calabasas last month.

The theft occurred on Nov. 24 just after 6 p.m. at Feature, located at 4751 Commons Way, according to a LASD bulletin released over the weekend.

Surveillance footage from the store captured the three female suspects as they entered the store and began quickly selecting items from the clothing racks.

Shortly after the women entered retail shop, a white Audi sedan with no license plates pulled up to the front of Feature.

Three suspects pictured here, along with the suspects’ vehicle, who are wanted for grand theft on Nov. 24, 2023 in Calabasas. (LASD)

The thieves exited Feature with an estimated $15,000 worth of merchandise, got into the Audi and fled the area in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this grand theft or who may be able to help identify the photographed suspects is urged to contact investigators at LASD’s Malibu Lost Hills station at 818-878-1808.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crimes Stoppers.