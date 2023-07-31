Officials with several different law enforcement agencies teamed up with a hotel chain to conduct a sting operation on a prostitution ring in Claremont, leading to the arrest of 16 individuals.

Officers with the Claremont Police Department were assisted by the Monterey Park Police Department, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation and the Claremont Motel 6 to seek individuals looking to engage in prostitution, Claremont PD said in a release.

During the operation, seven undercover officers posed as prostitutes and solicited subjects – who police referred to as “Johns” – who sought to engage in commercial sexual acts in the area of Indian Hill Boulevard and the 10 Freeway.

“After the officers were solicited for sex acts, the ‘Johns’ were arrested by additional undercover officers in the area,” Claremont Police Department said.

The majority of the suspects were from the local area, including Montclair, Pomona, Ontario, Riverside, San Dimas, Chino, Chino Hills, Hesperia, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Lennox and Upland. One of the 16 suspects was from Fort Wayne, Indiana, authorities said.

Each suspect was booked and later released on citations with a pending court appearance at the Pomona Superior Court.