The Los Angeles Police Department provided this undated photo of Terrance Hawkins.

Police have identified 16 victims of a “serial” rapist in Los Angeles and are now searching for more victims.

The suspect, Terrance Hawkins, 41, was arrested in downtown L.A. in April on multiple counts of forcible rape, intimate partner violence, and stalking.

“Hawkins has a long history of briefly dating women, abusing them, and filming them during sexual intercourse,” according to Los Angeles police.

Hawkins generally met his victims on various social media platforms, police said.

Detectives believe there are additional unidentified victims of Hawkins and are looking to speak with them.

He is being held without bail at Men’s Central Jail and is due to appear in L.A. Municipal Court on July 24, according to jail records.

LAPD has released a photograph of Hawkins as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Roman at Operations-Central Bureau

Family Justice Center at 213-709-9017. The public can also call the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.