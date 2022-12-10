The Redlands Police Department announced that a teen has been arrested after four people were stabbed in a fight last Saturday.

The 16-year-old boy’s stabbings occurred during a Dec. 3 fight involving 20 people, most of them minors, in the parking lot of Summit Apartments, located at 27431 W. San Bernardino Ave., police said in a news release.

The four stabbing victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and they have since been released.

The 16-year-old, meanwhile, was arrested on Tuesday at a Redlands home, where police “located evidence,” the release said.

The specific evidence that officers found was not disclosed, but the teen was taken to juvenile hall on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Reuben Cordoba at 909-798-7623 or rcordoba@redlandspolice.org.