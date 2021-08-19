16-year-old arrested over alleged shooting threat to Rancho Cucamonga High School

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a possible shooting threat to Rancho Cucamonga High School, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies began investigating Wednesday evening after police received multiple phone calls about threats of a potential shooting at the high school, which is located at 11801 Lark Dr., according to the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.

The alleged violence was planned for the following day, callers reported.

Deputies determined that a 16-year-old was the sole person responsible for the incident and arrested him, police said. The unidentified teen was booked at juvenile hall.

No other threats to the high school were identified during the investigation, officials added.

“@RanchoPD & @sbcountysheriff take all threats of harm to our students & school staff seriously & investigate them with the highest priority,” tweeted sheriff’s Capt. Ernie Perez.

More details are expected to be released about the case sometime Thursday.

