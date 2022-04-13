A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting that took place over the weekend in North Hollywood.

The shooting occurred around 11:15 a.m. Sunday on the 12000 block of Saticoy Street.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Efrain Garcia.

Police originally said the victim got into some type of verbal dispute with a 25-year-old man, who then pulled out a weapon and shot the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police did not say whether they are still looking for the 25-year-old or any other suspects.

The 16-year-old juvenile, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, was arrested shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning on East Avenue R4 in Palmdale.

The teen was in possession of three firearms.

The minor was booked into Sylmar Juvenile Hall.

Detectives believe the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-9550.