Authorities are searching for a gunman after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed during an altercation in Compton Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 700 block of West Corregidor Street near Compton/Woodley Airport.

Arriving deputies discovered that the Black juvenile had been shot in the upper body and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release stated.

Deputies investigate a fatal shooting in Compton on Dec. 26, 2023. (KTLA)

A second victim, an adult male, was also located at the scene suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.

Investigators believe both victims were involved in a physical altercation when a male suspect opened fire on them.

No details about the gunman were immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.