Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Riverside County on Monday.

The victim has not been identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies first received reports of a shooting near Melinda Lane and Corydon Road in Wildomar around 4:47 p.m.

When authorities arrived, neither the victim nor any suspects were found.

A short time after, the teenage victim arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, officials said.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the teenager was pronounced dead.

Details remain limited. No arrests have been made and no suspect details were immediately available.

Deputies believe the incident was an isolated situation between the suspect and the victim at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 951-955-2777.