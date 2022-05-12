A 16-year-old boy was killed and two other teenagers were wounded in a shooting in Corona early Thursday morning.

Officers got reports of shots fired and responded to the 1300 block of Circle City Drive shortly before 1 a.m., according to the Corona Police Department.

They arrived to find three teenage boys, between the ages of 13 and 16, suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three teenagers were treated at the scene and taken to local hospitals, where one of them died of his injuries.

The other two victims were still being treated for serious injuries later Thursday morning. A 13-year-old victim was listed in stable condition, while a 14-year-old victim was undergoing surgery, according to the department.

It’s unclear who opened fire.

“Preliminary information indicates the shooting is an isolated event, and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Slaven Neagu at 951-739- 4916 or at Slaven.Neagu@CoronaCA.gov . Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the tip line at 951-817-5837.