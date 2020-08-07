16-year-old boy killed in Lake Balboa crash after being trapped in car, officials say

A teenager was killed when three cars collided in Lake Balboa Thursday night, authorities reported.

The crash was reported at 9:07 p.m. in the area of 16400 W. Vanowen Street and Odessa Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Responding firefighters tried to extricate the trapped teenage driver, but he was “beyond medical help.”

The Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA the driver was a 16-year-old boy.

A second person was able to escape the wreckage and was taken to a local hospital in fair condition, the LAFD reported.

A third person was also involved in the deadly crash, but left the scene before first responders arrived.

The details that led to the crash were unknown.

No other information was released.