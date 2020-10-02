16-year-old boy shot and left in critical condition in Pomona

An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Pomona late Thursday night, police said.

Officers got calls about gunshots heard in the area of Lincoln and Caswell avenues about 11 p.m., the Pomona Police Department said in a news release.

They responded to find the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition, police said.

It’s unclear who fired at the teenager or what the motive behind the shooting was.

Authorities did not provide a description of the shooter and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.