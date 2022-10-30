LA County Animal Control removes six dogs that mauled a 16-year-old girl who was transported to the hospital in serious condition (VCFD)

A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being mauled by six large dogs Sunday afternoon in Thousand Oaks, officials with the Ventura County Fire Department said.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Manzanita Lane.

A neighbor called 911 after witnessing the attack, according to Sgt. Cameron Henderson with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

The dogs that attacked the teenage girl belonged to the residence where she lives.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they blasted their sirens and waved their tools to stop the ongoing attack, authorities said.

Officials with Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control were called and removed the dogs from the residence.