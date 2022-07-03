A 16-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot multiple times in Long Beach Sunday morning, police said.

The girl was shot in the 1400 block of Magnolia Avenue around 11:45 a.m., Long Beach Police Department spokesman Brandon Fahey said.

She was struck in the upper and lower body and was taken by the Long Beach Fire Department to a local hospital. She is currently in stable condition, police said.

Before the shooting, the girl was setting up for a fundraiser in the parking lot where the shooting occurred, and she “became involved in an altercation with an unknown number of suspects,” LBPD said in a news release.

“A short time later, an unknown suspect shot the victim,” police said. “Detectives are investigating to determine if there is any connection between the altercation and the shooting. The suspect(s) fled the scene prior to officers arrival.”

While no suspect information is available, police did recover shell casings at the scene.

“While the investigation remains ongoing, detectives do not believe the motive for the shooting is related to the fundraising event; however, detectives do believe the motive is gang-related,” police said.