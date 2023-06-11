Authorities are searching for a suspect after a teenager was shot and killed overnight in the Manchester Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

According to LAPD, a shots fired call came in around 11:45 p.m. from the area of 74th Street and Western Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a 16-year-old Black male lying dead on the sidewalk in front of homes on 74th Street east of Western Avenue.

Preliminary reports suggest that organizers of a high school flyer party at a rental hall on Western Avenue were charging a cover charge to get in, and that the teen was walking away from the party when he was shot and killed.

“It does seem that nothing really occurred at the party inside,” said LAPD Lieutenant Victoria Lim. “Everything happened outside.”

Police say that the 16-year-old, who remains unidentified, is the only victim of the shooting.

The suspect description has not yet been released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the LAPD.