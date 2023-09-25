Another migrant bus arrived in downtown Los Angeles from Texas on Monday, the 16th bus to arrive in the area since June.

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights confirmed the news on X, formerly Twitter, saying that 38 asylum seekers travel from Del Rio, Texas to Los Angeles. The group included 23 adults and 15 children from Colombia, Ecuador, Honduras and Venezuela.

The organization noted that some on the bus hadn’t eaten for days.

CHIRLA is a member of the L.A. Welcomes Collective, a network of non-profit organizations and faith groups in collaboration with the city and county of Los Angeles.

Other members include the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice, Central American Resource Center-Los Angeles, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, Esperanza Immigrant Rights Project and Immigrant Defenders Law Center.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also shared a statement about the latest bus arrival.

“One bus with migrants on board from Texas arrived around 2:00 p.m. at Union Station. This is the sixteenth bus that has arrived,” the statement said. “The city has continued to work with city departments, the county, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year. As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan.”

The L.A. City Council previously passed two motions for legal action against the state of Texas and Gov. Greg Abbott for bringing migrants to the city. One of the motions called for a probe investigating whether Abbott’s actions violated any criminal laws, like kidnapping and human trafficking.

Some council leaders have argued that many families have endured the lengthy commute with little food and water or none at all.

On the other hand, Abbott’s office has previously said that migrants who traveled to L.A. have done so voluntarily and with ample food and water.

Abbott has also said that small border towns in Texas are “overwhelmed and overrun” by migrants.

“Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its…sanctuary city status,” Abbott said earlier this summer.

The busing of migrants started in April 2022 when Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C.