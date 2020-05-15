17 LAPD recruits infected with coronavirus in outbreak at training academy

Los Angeles Police Department officers are seen outside the agency’s downtown headquarters in this undated photo. (Credit: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

An outbreak at Los Angeles Police Department training center has seen 17 police and detention officer trainees infected with the coronavirus, and officials say they are now implementing weekly testing for academy classes and instructors.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department documented the outbreak at the Ahmanson Recruit Training Center in Westchester. The training center is one of several non-nursing home and medical facilities identified by county public health officials as having multiple people infected with the coronavirus.

Nine police officer recruits in one academy training class and eight jailer trainees have tested positive, leading to the brief suspension of those classes to allow recruits to recover, said LAPD Cmdr. Ruby Flores.

“With the support of the mayor, we are implementing testing for new people coming in and weekly testing for all those in the academy,” Flores said.

