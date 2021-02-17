17-year-old arrested after teen fatally shot in Anaheim apartment: Police

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of another teenager in Anaheim earlier this month, police announced Tuesday.

The male victim, also 17 years old, was found with at least one gunshot wound shortly before 6 p.m. on Feb. 5, the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release. The shooting occurred in an apartment in the 3000 block of East Jackson Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

Police arrested the suspect — described only as a 17-year-old resident of Anaheim — last Thursday. He’s described as a 17-year-old resident of Anaheim.

The names of the victim and suspect are not being released due to their ages.

Officials said they have not yet recovered the gun used in the shooting.

No further details were immediately released, including a motive or details about the relationship between the two teens.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227.