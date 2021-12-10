17-year-old arrested for Rialto murder: Police

Two months after the fatal shooting of Juan Carlos Juarez in Rialto, a 17-year-old from San Bernardino was arrested Wednesday and faces murder charges in the case, according to the Rialto Police Department.

The teenage boy, whose name was not released, was arrested in the 900 block of East Gilbert Street in San Bernardino about 2 p.m. Dec. 8, two months and one day after Juarez, 27, was shot and killed in the 100 block of West Cascade Drive in Rialto, police said in a release.

The boy is being held without bail at the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center, police added. He will face murder charges.

In an initial announcement of the homicide, police said they believed three male suspects were involved, but police did not reveal if the other suspects remain outstanding or if more arrests are imminent.