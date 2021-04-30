17-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after fight, gunfire reported outside Victorville high school

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an altercation outside a Victorville high school ended with a student shot in the foot, officials announced Friday.

Just after noon Thursday, deputies responded to Victor Valley High School after reports of shots being fired, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a news release.

Deputies immediately began working with school officials to secure the campus and locate any victims and suspects, the department said.

An investigation found that several males were engaged in a verbal argument in the school’s parking lot. They left the lot and continued the argument, which became physical, on Fresno Street.

During the fight, the 17-year-old suspect retrieved a handgun from his possession and fired three shots toward the others, according to the Sheriff’s Department.



An 18-year-old victim was struck in the foot by one of the rounds, officials said.

The suspect then fled the scene.



The victim, a student at Victor Valley High School, was treated at the scene and then transported to a local hospital. He was later released and is expected to fully recover.

A 16-year-old student from the same school also had minor injuries from the physical altercation and was treated at the scene.

While authorities searched the school campus to ensure the safety of all students and staff, “a large number” of deputies began an investigation to determine the identity and location of the shooter.

The 17-year-old suspect, who does not attend the same school, was quickly identified and located at a nearby home in the 15700 block of Inyo Street, officials said.

The suspect, whose name is not being released due to his age, was arrested and booked at San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder, threatening crime with intent to terrorize, minor in possession of a concealed weapon, and discharging a firearm in a school zone, the Sheriff’s Department said.

No further details were immediately available.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Deputy S. Ramirez at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or visit www.wetip.com.