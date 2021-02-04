17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting another teen in Colton

Homicide detectives in Colton arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of fatally shooting another teenager in the city last month, authorities said Thursday.

Officers found the victim, who was also 17 years old, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body when they responded to the 1600 block of East Washington Street on Jan. 5, according to police.

He was unresponsive at the time and died from his wounds, police said.

The teenager currently in custody was first arrested Jan. 24 in another case unrelated to the homicide, Sgt. Robert Wilson said. The other case is also a shooting but the victim survived.

Wilson said Riverside County prosecutors have filed an attempted murder charge against the teen in that case but are still reviewing the homicide case for potential charges.

He said authorities are not identifying the suspect since he is underage.

Shortly after the killing, police said there were several witnesses to the shooting, which occurred in a business complex. Wilson did not give details on whether those potential witnesses or other evidence led to the teen’s arrest. But he said there was enough to take him into custody.

“It was a culmination of a lot of things that we were able to piece together,” Wilson said.

He said police are releasing few details to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information can call Detective Anthony Jaeger at 909-370-5028. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip by visiting WeTip.com or dialing 909-987-5005.

