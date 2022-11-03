Deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department seized approximately 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine from a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday in Fontana.

The discovery was made during a traffic stop, at around 3:20 p.m. near Del Rosa Avenue and Lynwood Drive, authorities said.

After locating the “white crystalline substance, believed to be methamphetamine” in the 2006 Honda Accord the teen was driving, the boy was arrested without incident.

The teen was later given a citation, issued a date to appear in court and released into the custody of his parents.