17-year-old boy fatally shot in Anaheim; police look for possible witness

A truck that was seen in the area where a teen was fatally shot in Anaheim is shown in a photo provided by police on June 28, 2021.

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Anaheim Sunday, and police are asking for the public’s help finding a possible witness to the crime.

The incident occurred about 12:15 a.m. along the 2200 block of West Colchester Drive, the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Police did not release any details about what led up to the shooting, but the victim was identified as Johnny Avalos.

Detectives hope to identify the driver of a truck who is believed to have witnessed the shooting or the aftermath. Police indicated the driver is not a suspect in the crime.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored pickup truck towing a small trailer.

Anyone with information about the truck or its driver can call Detective Gell at 714-765-1417.