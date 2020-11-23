17-year-old boy fatally shot while riding motorcycle in South L.A.

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed while riding a motorcycle in South Los Angeles Saturday night, police said.

The teenager was in the 1700 block of East Imperial Highway in the Willowbrook area around 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle approached and he was shot multiple times, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and transported him onto an ambulance to be taken to a hospital, but he died on the way, according to police.

Authorities have not released the boy’s name.

No information was available on the shooter or the vehicle involved. Police said the shooting did not appear to be gang-related.

“I am HEARTBROKEN!! It’s has been a tragic weekend in Los Angeles to include the murder of a 17 year old riding his motorcycle close to his home,” LAPD Deputy Chief Emada E. Tingirides tweeted.

The boy’s killing comes as Los Angeles marked a sobering threshold, hitting 300 homicides in one year for the first time in over a decade. The teenager was one of four people to die in homicides this weekend alone.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were released.