Police are investigating after a Long Beach shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon.

Two adult males were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released.

Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, the 17-year-old was found critically injured, police said. The other two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the victims were at the basketball courts when a vehicle drove by and exchanged gunfire with an unidentified person at the park.

Emergency crews performed life-saving measures on the teen victim before he was transported to a local hospital.

Details are limited and the motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

No suspect information was released. The shooting remains under investigation.