17-year-old girl fatally shot following report of street racing that drew crowds at Hollywood and Highland: LAPD

A teenager was fatally shot after authorities received a report of street racing on Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue early Sunday, according to LAPD.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a call came in around 12:15 a.m.about street racers at the famous intersection.

About 200 people were in the area, LAPD Officer Dennis Orris told KTLA.

Shortly after the report, a 17=year-old girl was shot, Orris said. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

“Sounds like someone’s drag racing in the middle of the street,” Twitter user Geoff Pilkington said in a 12:13 a.m. post. “Burning their tires for like 20 minutes. Lots of smoke and burnt rubber.”

LAPD did not disclose information about any arrest or suspect description as the incident remained under investigation.

Later Sunday morning, skid marks were seen on the street.