17-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting in South L.A.: LAPD

Two suspects were at large after a 17-year-old girl was fatally shot from a minivan on a residential street in South Los Angeles Wednesday, officials said.

The gunfire was reported at 1:45 p.m. in the 400 block of East 49th Street in the South Park neighborhood, said Officer William Cooper, a spokesperson for the L.A. Police Department.

The girl was standing outside when a man and woman drove up in a Honda Odyssey van. One of them fired multiple rounds, striking the teen, Cooper said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She was not immediately identified, and Cooper described her only as a Latina.

The suspects, described as a Black male and Hispanic female, fled the location in their dark gray minivan.

Investigators were unsure if the shooting could be gang-related.

No further details were available Wednesday night.