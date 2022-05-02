A 17-year-old driver was killed, and his 17-year-old passenger was badly injured in a solo-vehicle crash in Fontana Sunday evening.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. when the teen’s vehicle went off the roadway at the northbound 15 Freeway transition to the eastbound 210 Freeway, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Howard said.

There was no immediate word on why the teen drove off the roadway.

The unidentified driver, described only as a 17-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene, Howard said.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 17-year-old girl, sustained moderate to major injuries and was transported to a local hospital, Howard said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.