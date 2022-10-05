Police are investigating the deadly stabbing of a man in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 1, 2022 (KTLA)

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced murder charges against two 17-year-olds in connection to the stabbing death of 56-year-old Du Young Lee in the Fashion District.

Flowers and candles were laid at the store of Du Lee, who was killed in a stabbing on Oct. 1, 2022. (KTLA)

The deadly incident unfolded on Oct. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street, close to the shop where Lee sold hair extensions and wigs.

Investigators believe that the minors, a male and female, robbed Lee and then stabbed him to death during a confrontation.

Police originally responded to the area for a report of shots fired. Instead, they found Lee unconscious, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Paramedics arrived on scene and declared the 56-year-old deceased.

“Mr. Lee was killed in the middle of the day on a busy street in downtown L.A. while simply trying to run his business.” District Attorney Gascón said in a news release. “His death is a tremendous loss for his friends, family and all who knew him. I want to make it clear that my office will work diligently to hold accountable individuals who engage in violent acts – even if they are minors.”

Both 17-year-olds remain in custody and are facing one count of murder and one count of second-degree robbery.

The two minors made appearances in Eastlake Juvenile Court Wednesday and are scheduled to return to court on Oct. 26.