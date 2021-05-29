17-year-old robbery suspect shot and killed during scuffle outside Long Beach hotel

A 17-year-old robbery suspect was shot and killed during a scuffle outside a Long Beach hotel, officials said Saturday.

Before 11:20 p.m. Friday night, the teen went up to a man in the hotel parking lot in the 3600 block of Santa Fe Avenue and assaulted him while robbing him at gunpoint, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Another person then “joined the robbery,” police said.

The 17-year-old then fired a handgun multiple times, striking both the victim and the other alleged robber, according to the news release. The other robber then fled the scene and has yet to be found.

As an altercation continued between the teenager and the robbery victim, another man intervened and shot the teen before fleeing the scene. He also hasn’t been found.

Police arrived at the hotel to find the 17-year-old Long Beach boy in the parking lot, suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officers also found a man in a hotel room with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition.

Officials have not identified the teenager who died. It’s unclear what he was allegedly trying to take from the victim during the robbery.

The investigation remains underway as detectives work to gather additional evidence, but police say the incident is being investigated as being gang related.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police detectives Donald Collier or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244. Those who wish to submit a tip anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.