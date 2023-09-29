Three buses filled with migrants arrived in Los Angeles on Friday, making these the 17th, 18th, and 19th buses to arrive in L.A. since June. A third of all the migrants that have arrived in L.A. have been children.

L.A. Welcomes Collective confirmed the arrival of the buses Friday morning from Texas, one from Brownsville and one from Del Rio. There were a total of 109 migrants that arrived on the buses. Complete demographics have not been made available, however, the migrants come from Colombia, El Salvador, Haiti, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru, and Venezuela.

“The LA Welcomes Collective learned of two of today’s buses early this morning, stretching our resources in order to ensure that people were greeted with dignity and respect, supported to get to their destinations, reunited with family and connected with sponsors,” the Collective said in a statement.

Upon arrival, the L.A. Welcomes Collective took the migrants to a receiving site and provided humanitarian support services, including food, clothing, hygiene kits, health checkups, and immigration-specific legal orientations. The migrants were also reunited with family members, loved ones, and sponsors in the region.

Mayor Bass and the Collective released the following statements:

“It is abhorrent and cruel of Governor Abbott to send human beings who are tired, hungry, and yearning for a safe haven, on a 30-hour bus ride without regard for their care, journey, or destination,” the Collective said. “It is clear he is trying to disrupt our efforts, but we will persevere and so will the migrants on these buses. Texas can do better than this. America can do better than this.”

“Governor Abbott continues to put vulnerable lives in jeopardy with limited food and water on multi-day bus journey’s to Los Angeles,” said Mayor Bass. “The City has continued to work with appropriate Departments, the County, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year. Our region must come together to address this in collaboration with the state