Authorities arrested 18 people during a months-long bust of suspected gang members across Ventura County.

The suspects were identified as a group comprised of both juveniles and adults, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 2, deputies responded to a shooting on the 1100 block of Meadowlark Drive in Fillmore around 7:20 p.m.

Arriving deputies found a man had been shot during a gang-related confrontation. The suspect was believed to be a juvenile male gang member.

The incident opened an investigation into multiple incidents involving gang members and associates in the Fillmore area.

During the investigation, detectives served multiple search warrants, conducted multiple probation/parole searches, and increased enforcement patrol throughout Fillmore and Ventura County.

From May through July 2023, 18 suspected gang members and associates were arrested, authorities said. Deputies also confiscated three firearms, ammunition, and narcotics that were in the suspects’ possession.

Firearms, narcotics and ammunition seized during a months-long bust of suspected gang members in Ventura County from May to July 2023. (Ventura County Sheriff’s Office)

Firearms, narcotics and ammunition seized during a months-long bust of suspected gang members in Ventura County from May to July 2023. (Ventura County Sheriff’s Office)

The group of suspects face a range of charges including Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited Person in Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Concealed Firearm in a Vehicle, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Accessory After the Fact, Street Terrorism and more.

During a traffic stop on July 12, detectives also arrested the juvenile believed to be responsible for the May shooting. A felony charge was later filed against the juvenile in the Ventura County Juvenile Court.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are expected, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Fillmore gang activities is asked to call Senior Deputy Detective Matt Smith at 805-677-8771.

“The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank members of the public for their ongoing support and due diligence in providing information to assist our agency in solving crimes,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said. “We are better at what we do because of our community partnerships.”