(NEXSTAR) – The prestigious Michelin guide has honored a new batch of restaurants in California with a highly coveted one, two or three stars.
Eighteen more restaurants were honored in the 2022 awards Monday night, bringing the total number of restaurants with Michelin stars in California to 89.
The new one-star additions are largely concentrated in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, though Localis in Sacramento, Caruso’s in Montecito, and The Restaurant at Justin in Paso Robles are the exceptions.
The only new restaurant to earn three stars this year – the highest honor by Michelin – is Addison in San Diego. “Chef William Bradley’s standard-setting dining room is exceedingly ambitious and his team is cooking world-class ingredients with exceptional skill, leaving you hungry for more,” Michelin writes. Along with those three stars come four dollar signs: the nine-course tasting menu costs $298 per person.
Visiting all of California’s Michelin-starred spots would make for one very tasty (and very expensive) bucket list. If that’s out of your budget, there are another 141 restaurants in California with “Bib Gourmand” status. Michelin honors restaurants that serve great food at a good value with the special award.
See the list of 18 new Michelin-starred restaurants in California below.
Three Michelin Stars
- Addison (San Diego): Contemporary/Californian cuisine
One Michelin Star
- Camphor (Los Angeles): Contemporary/French cuisine
- Caruso’s (Montecito): Californian cuisine
- Citrin (Los Angeles): Californian cuisine
- Cyrus (Sonoma): Californian cuisine
- Gwen (Los Angeles): Steakhouse
- Hatchet Hall (Los Angeles): American cuisine
- Localis (Sacramento): Californian cuisine
- Manzke (Los Angeles): Contemporary cuisine
- Nisei (San Francisco): Japanese/contemporary cuisine
- Osito (San Francisco): Contemporary cuisine
- Press (Napa): American cuisine
- San Ho Won (San Francisco): Korean cuisine
- 715 (Los Angeles): Japanese cuisine/sushi
- Ssal (San Francisco): Korean cuisine
- Sushi Kaneyoshi (Los Angeles): Japanese cuisine/sushi
- The Restaurant at Justin (Paso Robles): Californian cuisine
- Kato (Los Angeles): Asian/contemporary cuisine
Michelin, a French tire company, created the original guidebook as a way to help drivers find good spots to eat along road trips. These days, the restaurants that receive Michelin recognition are usually worth a special trip in and of themselves.