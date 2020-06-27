18-year-old arrested on suspicion of hate crime after yelling racial slurs, throwing eggs at Black women in Azusa: Police

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a hate crime after yelling racial slurs and throwing eggs at African American women in Azusa early Friday morning, police said.

Officers first made contact with the man and four younger teenagers when they stopped his vehicle for speeding around 1:20 a.m. in the area of Alameda Avenue and Fifth Street.

When officers stopped the car, they found that one of the teens had a handgun, the Azusa Police Department said.

At around the same time, two women flagged down another Azusa officer in the 300 block of East Foothill Boulevard and reported that people inside a passing car hit them with eggs and yelled racial slurs at them, according to police Lt. Jorge Sandoval.

Officers determined that the same people stopped earlier were involved in the racist attack.

Officers arrested Gabriel Ornelas on suspicion of hate crime and battery, as well as child endangerment.

One teen was arrested for possession of a handgun, and the two others were taken into custody for curfew violations, cited and released to their parents, Sandoval said.

The city of Azusa has a curfew that goes into effect at 10 p.m. for minors without a parent or legal guardian.

Anyone with information on the incident or wishes to report a similar attack can call Azusa police at 626-812-3200.