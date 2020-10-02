18-year-old fatally shot in Pacoima; suspect sought

Police are seeking help identifying the responsible party for the Thursday shooting death of an 18-year-old man in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Officers responded to the 13200 block of Del Sur Street around 6:12 p.m. after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon shooting, and a man down, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious man laying on the sidewalk, not breathing, according to police. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Paramedics responded and pronounced the him dead at the scene, LAPD said. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, but police said he was an 18-year-old Hispanic man from San Fernando.

Detectives were unable to find any witnesses to the shooting.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the department’s Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.