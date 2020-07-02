18-year-old Fontana man arrested on suspicion of downloading, distributing child porn

An 18-year-old Fontana man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography, police said.

Brandon Torres is seen in an image provided by the Fontana Police Department.

Authorities served a warrant Wednesday at the home of Brandon Torres in the 11400 block of Aspencliff Court, the Fontana Police Department started in a news release.

Torres was arrested after detectives from the Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force determined he was downloading and distributing pornography involving minors, the news release stated.

Several electronic devices were seized during the search of Torres’ home.

He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center.