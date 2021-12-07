18-year-old found dead behind Lowe’s store in Rancho Cucamonga

An 18-year-old man was found dead in the street in Rancho Cucamonga after reports of shots fired in the area, officials said Tuesday.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, deputies responded to a report of shots heard behind a Lowe’s store on the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Milliken Avenue, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a news release.

Deputies arrived to find a man, later identified as 18-year-old Gabriel Ulloa of Hesperia, lying in the street. Rancho Cucamonga Fire personnel pronounced Ulloa dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details, including how Ulloa was killed, were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations – Homicide Detail at 909-387-3570. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.