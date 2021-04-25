18-year-old alleged gang member arrested in Riverside drive-by shooting that left father of 8 dead

Isaiah Jahfaree Lewis, 18, is seen in a photo released by the Riverside Police Department on April 25, 2021.

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a March drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a father of eight, and left another man injured, the Riverside Police Department announced on Sunday.

Isaiah Jahfaree Lewis, 18, was arrested Thursday at his Colton apartment and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for murder, attempted murder and weapons violations, police said in a news release.

Police said Lewis is a local gang member.

According to detectives, the drive-by shooting occurred at about 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 in the 3600 block of Douglass Avenue in the Eastside neighborhood of the city. When officers arrived, two male victims had already been take to a local hospital and were being treated in the emergency room.

Oran Wheaton-Esclovon is seen in an undated picture provided by the Riverside Police Department.

Oran Wheaton-Esclovon, 42, of Riverside was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said he was not a gang member and was not the intended target of the shooting. He is a father to eight children and had six grandchildren.

The other victim was treated for his injuries and later released from the hospital.

Lewis is currently being held on $2 million bail.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Det. Brett Stennett at 951-353-7213 or BStennett@RiversideCA.gov, or Det. Trevor Childers at 951-353-7130 or TChilders@RiversideCA.gov. Anonymous tips can can be sent via email to RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov or through the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 210008067.