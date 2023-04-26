An 18-year-old high school student and his 14-year-old sister were arrested Wednesday at Ramona High School in Riverside, authorities announced.

According to the Riverside Police Department, the high school’s assigned resource officer was assisting staff with “some student unrest near the end of the lunch break,” at around 1 p.m., in which a fight had broken out between a couple of kids. The incident resulted in the school being put into a “lockout,” officials added.

Police said that one student, an 18-year-old male, refused to comply with directions from school administrators and the school’s resource officer. When the officer attempted to detain the student, he resisted.

“While addressing the situation, that student’s sister attacked the officer, which required a call for additional police officers to help take both students into custody,” police said in a social media post.

The 18-year-old was later booked into jail for resisting arrest, while his 14-year-old sister was booked into the Riverside County Juvenile Detention Facility for violence against a peace officer.

“Rumors of a stabbing are untrue, and the 18-year-old student arrested only sustained minor scratches,” police said.

Officials also told KTLA that the school resource officer involved in the incident did not suffer any serious injuries.