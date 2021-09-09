18-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing boy after claiming they were both victims of drive-by shooting

Zachar Pickrell, 18, is seen in a photo provided by the Anaheim Police Department on Sept. 9, 2021.

An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy, after falsely telling police they were both victims of an alleged drive-by, officials said.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a home in the 1700 block of North Holbrook Street to investigate a report of a 17-year-old boy who had been shot, the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release.

They arrived to find the boy inside the residence, and transported to him a local trauma center.

On Thursday morning, the boy, identified only as an Anaheim resident, succumbed to his wounds, police said.

During their initial response to the scene, officers contacted Zachar Pickrell, 18, of Anaheim. Pickrell identified himself as a friend of the boy and said they had been the victims of a drive-by shooting.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate and determined that there had been no drive-by shooting, and that Pickrell shot the boy, Anaheim police said.

Since the victim was still on life support, Pickrell was booked into the Anaheim Detention Facility

on suspicion of attempted murder. He has since been transferred to Orange County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $1 million.

Pickrell is expected to be charged with murder, police said.