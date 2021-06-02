18-year-old man shot to death in Lancaster in broad daylight; 4 sought

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for four people in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Lancaster on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was confronted by four males while walking eastbound in the 600 block of Lancaster Boulevard around 2 p.m., according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

They got into an argument and then, at some point, the teenager was shot at least once, investigators said. The assailants fled the scene on foot.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Lancaster station responded and located the young man with a gunshot wound. He died after being taken to a local hospital.

Authorities have not released his name.

No further details have been provided, including any suspect descriptions.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477, downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or going to the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.