An 18-year-old man was shot and wounded by an officer of the Anaheim Police Department while authorities were investigating a previous shooting at a house party.

Officers responded to the 900 block of South Sherill Street at about 10:25 p.m. after they received reports of a shots fired, according to a news release from APD.

As officers arrived at the large party, the man and an officer had an altercation at Sherill and Ball Road, where the officer shot the teen at least once. A gun believed to belong to the 18-year-old was found at the scene, police said.

The man was treated at the scene, then taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition. The officer was uninjured.

The investigations into the original shooting and the teen’s shooting remain ongoing.