An 18-year-old Redlands man was arrested Sunday and faces charges of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man in the parking lot of a CVS store, authorities announced Monday.

The incident unfolded just before 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 26, when the Redlands Police Department received calls about a man wearing a blue ski mask who was armed with a knife and threatening people in the CVS parking lot, located at 101 Redlands Mall St.

Redlands PD dispatchers were able to locate the suspect on surveillance cameras near a red sedan.

“As units responded, an officer located the vehicle traveling north on Orange Street at a high rate of speed,” officials said in a news release. “Police pursued the vehicle into a cul-de-sac in the 100 block of Doyle Avenue, where three men jumped out and fled on foot.”

The suspect wearing the blue ski mask, now identified as Vicente Freddy Joe Meza, was located in the alley behind Doyle Avenue and taken into custody.

Investigators are still working to locate the other two suspects.

The stabbing victim, a 21-year-old man from San Bernardino, was found at the CVS suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Redlands Police Dispatch at 909-798-7681, extension 1.